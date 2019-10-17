Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €40.37

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.43 ($47.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €47.90 ($55.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of DRI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €31.50 ($36.63). The stock had a trading volume of 324,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

