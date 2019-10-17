Brokerages Set $19.50 Target Price for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GSX Techedu an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 240,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,113. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GSX Techedu (GSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.