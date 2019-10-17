Brokerages Set American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Price Target at $10.33

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 715.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

