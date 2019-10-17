Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $33.82

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after buying an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,577,000 after buying an additional 1,655,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after buying an additional 4,160,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 331,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.00 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

