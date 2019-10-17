Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $24.29

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 136.0% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Shares of SIG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,808. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

