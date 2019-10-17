Brokerages Set Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Target Price at $22.80

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Symantec alerts:

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 28,835.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after buying an additional 7,430,202 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Symantec by 129.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,502,000 after buying an additional 6,799,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Symantec by 96.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,079,000 after buying an additional 3,114,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Symantec by 5,032.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,337,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after buying an additional 2,291,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 12,780.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 2,003,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,649. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Symantec has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.