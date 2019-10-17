Brokerages Set Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.17%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.