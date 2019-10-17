Brokers Set Expectations for Plains GP Holdings LP’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Plains GP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGP. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NYSE PAGP opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.17. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

