Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) Shares Down 0.8%

Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.12.

Brompton Oil Split Cl A Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of atleast $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

