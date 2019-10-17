Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

