Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lowered by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after purchasing an additional 655,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,106,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,982,000 after buying an additional 313,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,745,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,776,000 after buying an additional 228,697 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,764,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,420,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

BAM opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

