Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE:BC opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $62.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

