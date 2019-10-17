BTIG Research Trims LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Target Price to $23.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, President Steven Allocca acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,563 shares of company stock worth $510,603. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.