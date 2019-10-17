Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 34.8%

Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) dropped 34.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 827,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 272,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 62.29 and a quick ratio of 62.05.

About Btu Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

