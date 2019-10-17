Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Issues Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Burnham had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter.

Burnham stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218. Burnham has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Burnham alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Burnham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.