Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Buru Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 237,983 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Buru Energy Company Profile (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

