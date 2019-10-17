Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $37,575.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $32,970.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $33,390.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $36,255.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $38,655.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00.

WORK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 4,057,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. Slack has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

