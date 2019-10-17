Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.20 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.44.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98. The company has a market cap of $185.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$429.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.