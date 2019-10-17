California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 115,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,389. The company has a market cap of $396.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. California Resources has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $38.96.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in California Resources by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in California Resources by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.