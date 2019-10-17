Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its Q3 guidance at $0.11 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.03-1.09 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.