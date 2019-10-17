Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.85. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 530,907 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $906.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

