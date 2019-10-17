Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $234.37 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.19.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

