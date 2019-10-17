Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 10,494 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.