Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Prologis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 394.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.