Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 930,654 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 967,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 583,270 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRI opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRI. Compass Point began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

