Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,223 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 91.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

