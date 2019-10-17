Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 10,718 Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonoco Products by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.