Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.61.

Shares of WDAY opened at $160.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $195.77. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $50,011,521.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,544 shares of company stock valued at $184,548,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 334.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

