Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 142,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 146,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

About Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

