Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

CNI opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.