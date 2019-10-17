Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $302.63

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $302.63 and traded as high as $289.00. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $287.98, with a volume of 95,924 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$334.56.

The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$300.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$302.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total transaction of C$995,883.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. Insiders have sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,164 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

