Cango (NYSE:CANG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.52

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 2062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a market cap of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cango Inc – will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.