Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the marijuana producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canopy Growth Corporation is a cannabis company. It offers dry cannabis and oil products primarily under the Tweed and Bedrocan brands. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

NYSE:CGC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

