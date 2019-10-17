Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,140. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

