Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 383,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,737. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

