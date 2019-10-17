Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,715 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

BAB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,732. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

