Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,344. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

