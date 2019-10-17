CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 1.3% Higher

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13, 141 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

