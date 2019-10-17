Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Carbonite stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 192,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,458. The company has a market cap of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. Carbonite has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

