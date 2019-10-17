Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARB. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Carbonite stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth approximately $14,798,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth $13,777,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth $12,653,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth $5,672,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 210.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 290,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 196,848 shares during the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.