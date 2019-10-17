Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.42. 160,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,571. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4,742.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $318,049.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

