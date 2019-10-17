Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans Sells 25,655 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 25,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $996,696.75.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $50,895.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 197,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.49. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

