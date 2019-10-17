Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.83

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 161884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $846.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $114,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $41,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,834,665 shares of company stock valued at $88,332,737 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,621 shares during the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.