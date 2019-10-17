CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

CDNA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. CareDx has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 596,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

