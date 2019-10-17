CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

KMX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $92.99. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,837. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,558 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in CarMax by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

