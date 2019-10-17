Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Reduced by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 6.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 729,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 1,360,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

