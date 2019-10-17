Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,070,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 31,810,000 shares. Approximately 34.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 437,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,730. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $703.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZO. Williams Capital downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

