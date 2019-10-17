Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Continental Grain Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,566 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

