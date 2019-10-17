Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CASY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after purchasing an additional 187,330 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,484 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

