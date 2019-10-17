Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

CBIO stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

